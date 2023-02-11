Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSN. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

TSN stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.