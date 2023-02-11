Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $56.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

