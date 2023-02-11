U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

U-Haul stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. U-Haul has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.99.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.26). U-Haul had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that U-Haul will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 324,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $17,389,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 324,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,389,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 275,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $14,825,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 599,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,292,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,324,985 shares of company stock valued at $76,868,715. 43.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U-Haul by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,578 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in U-Haul by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 251,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 223,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in U-Haul by 828.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127,509 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in U-Haul by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 36,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U-Haul by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

