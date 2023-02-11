U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1,457.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

NYSE:USB opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

