Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

UBSFY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 48,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UBSFY. HSBC downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.99) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.15) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

