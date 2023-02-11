UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €36.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of RNO opened at €40.90 ($43.97) on Tuesday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($108.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.48 and a 200 day moving average of €32.17.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

