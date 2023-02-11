Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

