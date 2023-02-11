Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 70.6% in January

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unicharm Price Performance
Shares of UNICY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.20. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Unicharm
