UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.16

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 137119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNCRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UniCredit from €14.40 ($15.48) to €16.90 ($18.17) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. AlphaValue raised UniCredit to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UniCredit from €15.00 ($16.13) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.16.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.