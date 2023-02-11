Union Pacific Co. (UNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $205.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.