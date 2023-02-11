United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $544.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $436.46.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:URI opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $466.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.