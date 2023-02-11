Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $12.30 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $375.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UVE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

