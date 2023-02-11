UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in January

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

Shares of UOL Group stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628. UOL Group has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

