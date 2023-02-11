UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th.
UroGen Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of URGN opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.