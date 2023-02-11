UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of URGN opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

