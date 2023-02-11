US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Price Performance

UCLE opened at $0.14 on Friday. US Nuclear has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the designing, building, and manufacturing of radiation safety and monitoring instruments through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Optron and Overhoff. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

