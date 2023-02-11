V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. V.F. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.