V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.56.
V.F. Stock Performance
Shares of VFC stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. V.F. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.41.
V.F. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.66%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of V.F.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V.F. (VFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.