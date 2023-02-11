Valero Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 22,216 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 41% compared to the average volume of 15,766 call options.

Valero Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $8.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,810,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,300. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

