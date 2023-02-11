Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Short Interest Update

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 72.8 %

NASDAQ:VLON opened at $0.46 on Friday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vallon Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

