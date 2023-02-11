Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,973 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 995,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,407,000 after buying an additional 134,237 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $1,858,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $4,103,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 333,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,502,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,906,000 after purchasing an additional 666,797 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

