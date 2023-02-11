Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VUG stock opened at $238.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.