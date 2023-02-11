Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 179.0% in January

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,200 shares, an increase of 179.0% from the January 15th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $63.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $86.11.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
