Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,496,000 after acquiring an additional 166,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $200.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.

