Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $29.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.76.
Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 3.96. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
