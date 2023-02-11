Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 2,493,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -455.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. Ventas has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,613,000 after buying an additional 131,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after acquiring an additional 761,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ventas by 18.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,296,000 after acquiring an additional 194,097 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 731,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $40,554,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

