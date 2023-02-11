Venus BUSD Price Hits $0.0219 (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.92 million and approximately $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0218693 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars.

