VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the January 15th total of 904,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.79 on Friday. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

VEON shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 6th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

