Verasity Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Billion (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $36.90 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

