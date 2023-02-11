Verge (XVG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.71 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $48.89 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00434643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00098235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00725173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00575873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,867,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

