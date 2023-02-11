Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $503.47 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for 4.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 3.87% of Catalent worth $503,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Catalent by 22.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 88.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Stock Down 2.1 %

CTLT stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $115.33.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

