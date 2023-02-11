Veritas Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,956 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.