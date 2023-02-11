VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.77.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Shares of VICI stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 75.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 82,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
