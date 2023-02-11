VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 75.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 82,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.