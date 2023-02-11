Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE CBH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 35,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,503. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Increases Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

