Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 274.8% from the January 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of EDF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 46,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,892. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

