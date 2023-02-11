Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 93,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Performance

ZTR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,073. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

Virtus Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Total Return Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.