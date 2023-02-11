Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.33) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voestalpine from €21.30 ($22.90) to €21.50 ($23.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

OTCMKTS VLPNY remained flat at $7.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 974. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.54. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

