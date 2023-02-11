VRES (VRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $136.00 Million

VRES (VRS) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $136.00 million and approximately $11,758.44 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00047291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019753 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00220435 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002956 BTC.

About VRES

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04494726 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $253.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.