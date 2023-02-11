Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.68. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $192.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VMC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.