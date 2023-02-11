Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
Vulcan Materials Stock Performance
VMC stock opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.68. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $192.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on VMC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.