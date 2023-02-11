VVS Finance Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $130.70 million and approximately $376,781.86 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,132,845,859,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,832,369,440,280 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

