Walken (WLKN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.47 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. Walken has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

