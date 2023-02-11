Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.83. 1,703,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average is $139.27. The stock has a market cap of $385.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

