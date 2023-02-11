Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.72 on Tuesday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

