Wanchain Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.22 million and approximately $705,997.03 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,926,213 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

