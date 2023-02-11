Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the January 15th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPCB remained flat at $10.17 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,146. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPCB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth about $112,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.