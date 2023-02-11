Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $37.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 115,968 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,542,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,028,000 after buying an additional 405,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 34,023 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,446,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

