Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Short Interest Down 61.9% in January

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,394. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

