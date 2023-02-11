WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $181.74 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $181.74 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,366,180,908 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,365,938,512.7080183 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07635246 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $15,472,331.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

