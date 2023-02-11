Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Short Interest Update

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $8.05 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Weber from $6.25 to $8.05 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 644,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. Weber has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Weber will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Weber by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Weber by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 88,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Weber by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, and pellet and electric grills; and accessories, consumables, and services.

