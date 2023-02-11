WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,500 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $2,882,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in WEX by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $201.27 on Friday. WEX has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

