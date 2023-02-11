WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.25.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

WEX opened at $201.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. WEX has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at WEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in WEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.