WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.25.

NYSE:WEX opened at $201.27 on Friday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.75.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in WEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in WEX by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

